RR Collector holds review meet on rain damage

Rangareddy: Following consistent rains over the last two days, nearly 40 houses were partially damaged, and two houses were completely destroyed in Rangareddy district. The district administration dispatched teams to the affected areas, where the rains caused light to moderate damage to houses. They have been instructed to submit a report to the Collector for appropriate remedial measures.

District Collector K Shashanka held a video conference with revenue officials on Tuesday to assess the damage caused by consistent rains in the district. Officials reported that 40 houses were partially damaged and two houses had completely collapsed over the past two days. The Collector asked the official to place a comprehensive report regarding partially and completely damaged houses.

The Collector, who is also a District Magistrate, wants the revenue and irrigation officials to conduct joint inspections to determine the situation around the water bodies and canals immediately and roll out appropriate measures to shift the people living in low-lying areas to safer locations. Besides, the Collector also wants the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) and Tahsildars to fence all the vulnerable government land under their operational jurisdiction.

The Collector also discussed the issue of preliminary notifications regarding the water bodies with the officials, mainly from the Irrigation department. He said preliminary notifications in respect of 100 ponds are pending, while only 99 out of the total 925 ponds saw the release of the final notification in the district. While discussing the pending court cases in the district, the Collector instructed the officials pursuing the matter in various courts to provide adequate information regarding the pending matters and pay special attention to clear the same.

RDOs, Tahsildars, and Land Protection Officials, besides concerned officials from Revenue and Irrigation, were present at the occasion.