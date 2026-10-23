RR dist has highest number of ineligible voters in Telangana

Hyderabad: Rangareddy district recorded the highest number of ineligible electors across Telangana, with 9,092 voters identified as ineligible for inclusion in the final electoral rolls as of Thursday during the ongoing Special Intensive Revision. Official data from the office of the Chief Electoral Officer disclosed that 7,778 electors from this district could neither map their names to the 2002 revision list in the enumeration form nor produce valid documents to support their inclusion in the final voter list during official hearings.

Rangareddy also recorded the state's highest number of unmapped voters marked for deletion from the electoral rolls. Another 1,314 electors in this district had logical discrepancies in their enumeration forms submitted as part of the revision. They failed to rectify these discrepancies during ongoing hearings and were consequently marked for deletion from the final electoral rolls.

Rangareddy is followed by Peddapalli district, where 4,447 electors were found ineligible for inclusion in the final voter list. Of these, 3,140 had logical discrepancies in their enumeration forms, giving Peddapalli the highest number of electors with logical discrepancies in the state. Warangal district recorded 1,629 electors who were found ineligible.

Similarly, Hyderabad, which has the state's largest electorate, recorded 1,067 ineligible voters. Across Telangana, 32,214 electors in 119 Assembly constituencies are set to be removed from the final electoral rolls, a figure expected to rise as the hearing phase concludes in just over a fortnight. Before the Special Intensive Revision exercise began, Telangana had 3,38,26,448 voters, of whom 2,64,87,213 submitted enumeration forms, while the remaining 73,39,235 electors were categorised under Absent, Shifted, Death, and Duplicate entries.

So far, the Election Commission of India generated notices for 92,88,188 electors over logical discrepancies and the absence of 2002 revision mapping in their enumeration forms. Notices have been served to 92,68,311 electors, while delivery to 19,877 remains pending. Hearings for 90,22,264 notices had been completed by Thursday. Meanwhile, the hearing dates for 2,58,444 electors have lapsed. Another 7,478 voters who missed their initial hearing dates also failed to attend on the rescheduled dates. So far, the names of 2,52,03,235 electors, including 84,72,742 who cleared hearings, have been marked for inclusion in the final electoral list. The process of issuing notices and disposing of claims and objections will conclude on November 5. The final electoral rolls will be published on November 9, officials confirmed Thursday.