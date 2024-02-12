RR sees spike in number of voters in 4 months

Rangareddy: Amid the outcry over the discrepancies in the voter lists from different constituencies in the Rangareddy district, the district administration released a revised electoral roll on Thursday, showing a further increase of over 2.5 lakh voters during the last four months in the district.

It was on October 4, when the district collectorate released the list of electorates, showing the number of voters standing at 33,56,056, including NRIs and service voters. After four months, the district administration on Thursday released a revised roll that shows that the number of voters on the list has reached the mark of 35,91,987 in the district. This calculates to an increase of 2,35,931 voters since October last year.

Four out of eight Assembly constituencies, which include Serilingampally, Rajendra Nagar, LB Nagar, and Maheshwaram, saw a significant increase during the last four months. The Serilingampally constituency stands at the top of the list, with an increase of nearly 50,000 votes.

According to the revised voter list, the Serilingampally constituency registered a record increase of 49,603 voters during the last four months. The number of electors has reached to 7,47,757 while it was 6,98,154 in October last year.

The Rajendra Nagar constituency, which is notorious for bogus voting and discrepancies in the voter list, stood second in the list with an increase of 47,243 voters in the constituency during the same period. There are a total number of 5,99,778 presently enrolled, compared to 5,52,535 in October last year.

Similarly, the LB Nagar constituency registered an increase of 33,676 voters during the last four months. The number of voters was 5,66,876 in the month of October, which has now reached the mark of 6,00,552, according to the fresh list released on Thursday.

Maheshwaram constituency follows the trend, with an increase of 38,734 voters during the same period. It was 5,17,376 earlier but has presently jumped to 5,56,110 voters.

In Ibrahimpatnam constituency, there were 3,10,756 in October, but the revised list revealed an increase of 26,378 voters in the segment, as the present number has reached 3,37,134.

The remaining constituencies in Rangareddy district, such as Chevella, Kalwakurthy, and Shadnagar, saw an increase between 10–15 thousand voters, according to the revised list.