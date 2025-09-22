RRR alignment: Yadadri locals make a plea to BJP chief

Hyderabad: TelanganaBJP state unit president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday promised to raise the concerns of Puttapaka farmers with the state government. Farmers and residents from Puttapaka village in the Choutuppal mandal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, who are facing land loss due to changes in the RRR road alignment, met Ramchander Rao at his office to discuss their issues.

According to the farmers, they are facing considerable losses due to a change in the alignment of the southern part of the Regional Ring Road (RRR), which now encroaches upon their agricultural land. They requested the government to cancel the current road plan and conduct a new survey. The villagers also suggested that their valuable agricultural fields could be saved if the road is built on the adjacent hill land which is unsuitable for farming.

The farmers, many of whom are small and marginal landholders, expressed their distress, stating that the current alignment places a significant financial burden on them and threatens their livelihoods. After hearing the woe of the farmers, the BJP chief promised them to take the matter to the notice of the relevant authorities to find a solution. Rao stated that it was the government’s responsibility to protect the land and livelihoods of the farmers. He urged the government to reconsider the RRR alignment and make a decision that does not cause harm to the farmers.