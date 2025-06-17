  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Rs 125 crore sanctioned for Metro Rail expansion works in Old City

Rs 125 crore sanctioned for Metro Rail expansion works in Old City
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: The Metro Rail expansion works in the Old City of Hyderabad is set to get momentum now, as the state government on Monday issued orders...

Hyderabad: The Metro Rail expansion works in the Old City of Hyderabad is set to get momentum now, as the state government on Monday issued orders sanctioning Rs 125 crore.

The Metro Rail works have begun in the Old City as part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II expansion. The initial phase involves road widening and construction of stations along a 7.5 kilometre stretch from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. This expansion aims to connect the Old City to the existing metro network.

Around 1,100 properties were affected by the road widening and construction, and the acquisition process is underway with compensation being distributed to property owners. According to the HMR authorities, around 105 religious, historical, and sensitive structures exist in the corridor, and utmost care was being taken to ensure they remained unharmed.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick