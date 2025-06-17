Live
Rs 125 crore sanctioned for Metro Rail expansion works in Old City
Hyderabad: The Metro Rail expansion works in the Old City of Hyderabad is set to get momentum now, as the state government on Monday issued orders sanctioning Rs 125 crore.
Hyderabad: The Metro Rail expansion works in the Old City of Hyderabad is set to get momentum now, as the state government on Monday issued orders sanctioning Rs 125 crore.
The Metro Rail works have begun in the Old City as part of the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase II expansion. The initial phase involves road widening and construction of stations along a 7.5 kilometre stretch from MGBS to Chandrayangutta. This expansion aims to connect the Old City to the existing metro network.
Around 1,100 properties were affected by the road widening and construction, and the acquisition process is underway with compensation being distributed to property owners. According to the HMR authorities, around 105 religious, historical, and sensitive structures exist in the corridor, and utmost care was being taken to ensure they remained unharmed.