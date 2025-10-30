Live
Rs 188 cr boost for rail electrification in Telangana & AP
Hyderabad: The Ministry of Railways has approved a major infrastructure upgradation project worth Rs 188.31 crore to enhance the electric traction system between Guntur–Pagidipalli and Motumari–Vishnupuram sections. The move aims to boost the operational efficiency and capacity of one of South Central Railway’s busiest routes.
The project involves upgrading the existing 1x25 KV traction system to a 2x25 KV configuration, enabling smoother power supply, reduced voltage drops, and the ability to run more trains at higher speeds. Modifications will include upgrades to circuit breakers, switching stations, and the installation of additional conductors.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the Pagidipalli–Guntur and Vishnupuram–Motumari stretches act as vital alternate links between Secunderabad and Vijayawada. The three-year project will strengthen passenger and freight operations, particularly for coal transport, and improve connectivity across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.