Rs 3.5 crore cash seized in Gandhinagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, the Gandhinagar police seized Rs 3.5 crore from six persons who were transporting the amount in a car on Tuesday.

On a tip off, the police stopped a car at Gandhinagar and found the six persons carrying the cash with them. The amount is in different denominations.

The persons could not produce any documents to support the source of the cash. The amount was seized and inquiry is going on.

