Rs 3.75 crore for Tissue Culture Lab: Minister S Niranjan Reddy

Minister S Niranjan Reddy
Highlights

Stone laid for lab in Jeedimetla

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy stated on Wednesday that plants would be cultivated and distributed among farmers for green cover expansion and control pollution.

Along with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy and officials, laid the foundation for a 'Tissue Culture Lab', the first of its kind in the country, at Jeedimetla in Kutbullapur.

It would produce a wide variety of plants such as fruits, flowers, fragrance, medicinal, forest, shade, decoration.

The project cost is estimated at Rs 3.75 crore and would cater to future needs of farmers and the horticulture sector.

The minister asserted that more plants will be produced from the lab. "With this we would supply a large number of plants to the 'Haritha Haram' programme of the government.

