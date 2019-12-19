Trending :
Rs 500 penalty imposed on 12 Cab drivers for cancellation of rides

One bike was penalised with Rs 500 for refusing to ply

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police have penalised 12 cab drivers and imposed e-challan of Rs 500 against them for cancelling rides without informing their respective customers.

The officials said that after announcing that customers could raise a complaint against cab drivers for cancellation of rides, they received over 30 calls within three days.

On the other hand first complaint on a transportation network company bike was lodged for refusal to ply on December 18 in Cyberabad Traffic police limits, responding to it the cops imposed penalty of Rs 500 for refusing to ply.


