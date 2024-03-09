RTA offices bereft of basic facilities; lack of separate toilets miffs women

Hyderabad: Applicants visiting RTA offices for transportation-related services are facing an inconvenience with a lack of toilets and other basic facilities, particularly for women, as there are no separate washrooms in RTA offices around the city. The applicants urge the government to meet their long-pending demand foressential amenities.

The lack of basic facilities, particularly toilets, causes significant inconvenience for female applicants visiting the office for a driver’s licence, vehicle registration, and other services. The Hans India has been raising the issue of RTA offices lacking toilets or separate facilities for women, as well as the absence of waiting halls, drinking water, proper roads, and wheelchairs, among others. However, no action has been taken to provide these facilities for people visiting the offices in the twin cities.

Every day, 500–600 applicants visit the RTA offices for transactions such as RCs, DLs, and over 56 transportation-related transactions. With no washrooms, drinking water, or waiting area, the applicants face numerous difficulties.

Mahmood Hussain Makke, a social activist, said, “The women visiting the office have been facing difficulties as they are forced to stand in long queues alongside men, as almost all RTA offices lack a separate queue for women. Additionally, there is no seating arrangement provided for women or senior citizens. Most importantly, there are no wheelchairs available for special aid persons.”

“Last month, the newly appointed Joint Commissioner, C Ramesh, inspected the RTA South zone in Bandlaguda and directed the concerned officials to provide basic amenities, including separate toilets for women and drinking water. However, up until now, no facilities have been provided,” added Mahmood.

Female applicants visiting the RTA express inconvenience regarding the shared washroom facilities. “We feel extremely uncomfortable when a male knocks on the door while we are using the washroom,” said Sneha Kumari, a female applicant at the Kondapur RTA office.

It has been observed that most RTA offices lack washroom facilities for visitors, forcing them to use public toilets or GHMC washrooms. Visitors often wait for hours to complete their work at the RTA, making the absence of washrooms even more inconvenient.

Telangana State Auto and Motor Vehicle Association General Secretary, M Dayanand, stated that among the 11 RTA offices in the twin cities, none have separate washrooms for women. Furthermore, basic amenities such as separate queues and seating facilities are also lacking.

He said, “The Transport department, which is one of the highest revenue generators, lacks separate washrooms and other basic facilities for female visitors.” He rued.

The Khairtabad RTA, one of the major RTA offices in the city and the main headquarters of the RTA department, also lacks a separate washroom and other facilities, he added.