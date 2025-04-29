RTC conductor earns plaudits for returning valuables worth Rs 13L to passenger

Hyderabad: In an act of honesty, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus conductor Venkateshwarlu returned a bag containing cash, gold and silver worth Rs 13 lakh, which was lost in the bus, to the passenger.

The conductor Venkateshwarlu received appreciation from TGSRTC managing director VC Sajannar for his noble gesture. Venkateshwarlu was on duty on the Achampet – Hyderabad route and upon reaching Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS), he noticed that a passenger had forgotten the bag on the bus. The incident occurred on April 26.

When he opened the bag, he found that it contained gold and silver ornaments, cash, and several certificates. The conductor immediately informed Achampet DM Murali Durga Prasad about this over the phone. The DM suggested that the bag be handed over to the station manager’s office at MGBS.

Meanwhile, a passenger named Anil Kumar called the DM and told him that he had forgotten his bag in the bus. He said that he had boarded the bus at Kandukur and alighted at CBS and gone to Kacheguda. The DM suggested that he go to the station manager’s office at MGBS.

TGSRTC officials examined the details and handed over the bag to the passenger Anil Kumar. It included 14 tolas of gold and 10 tolas of silver ornaments, Rs 14,800 in cash, his son’s birth certificate, and his educational qualification certificates.

Sajjanar commended conductor Venkateshwarlu for his integrity in fulfilling his responsibilities, as he returned a bag of jewelry valued at Rs 13 lakh to a passenger. He highlighted the growing appreciation for RTC staff that consistently goes above and beyond in their roles, earning them special recognition in the community.

Executive Director Muni Shekhar, Finance Advisor Vijaya Pushpa, Achampet DM Murali Durga Prasad were also present.