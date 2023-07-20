Ruling BRS BC leaders object to caste-based abuse by Oppn, Congress

Hyderabad: The BC leaders in BRS who met here at Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav’s residence on Wednesday objected to caste-based abuse by the Opposition leaders, particularly of the Congress, and warned that they will not be allowed to roam in villages.

The BC leaders’ meeting at Yadav’s official residence at MLA quarters was attended by Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar and Legislative Council Deputy Chairman Banda Prakash Mudiraj. The ministers warned that the Opposition leaders will be punished if they criticise the BC public representatives and leaders.

After the meeting, the ministers said the Congress leaders were speaking with arrogance and belittling the BC emerging leadership. Yadav said the government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was implementing many development and welfare programmes costing thousands of crore so that BCs can achieve social and economic development after the State formation.

The minister said in order to increase the self-esteem of BCs, the BC castes were allotted lands worth crores for the construction of ‘Atma Gaurava Bhavanalu’ besides provided funds. He said the BC workers were being helped in many ways.

‘The BCs are with the ruling party; unable to digest this, the Congress leaders were seeking to damage the self-esteem of BCs. The minister said while in power, the Congress ignored BCs and looked upon them only as vote bank. ‘Criticism in politics was natural, but getting personal and using unparliamentary words was not the right approach’.

Yadav sought to know whether the comments by the Congress leaders were made in individual capacity or indicated the party stand. He warned that if this attitude was not changed, they will have to face severe consequences.

The BC leaders said they would hold meetings and unite all BC groups from both rural and urban areas. They soon would formulate and announce future activities. “You will win with our votes and target us? If the Congress leaders don’t stop their abusive attacks, BCs will now allow them to move in villages,” warned Yadav.