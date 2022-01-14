Ryots to fight Modi government warns Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance and Health Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for 'conspiring to burden farmers with rise in fertiliser prices.

Speaking to the media, he said the Centre has been suppressing farmers with 'failure polices'. Now it has come up with fresh attack by rising prices of fertilisers, he lamented.

Rao expressed concern that the rise in fertiliser prices will prove costly for farmers. It will be a big burden, as the Centre increased the prices like never before. It was said that about Rs 20,000 crore additional burden will be on farmers by rise in prices.

The Modi government should desist from conspiracy against farmers, he suggested. The minister cautioned that the TRS leadership will show its strength with farmers at Delhi by taking up protests. The Centre should not impose another burden with this in addition to plans to set up power meters at wells, the minister said.

He slammed the Centre for failing to procure paddy stocks from the State and denying funds for development and some projects. Farmers will show their strength with ploughs and grit at Delhi against the government, he warned.

"The TRS will raise a banner of revolt at the national capital. Its leaders will also conduct large scale protests in villages, mandals and districts", he said. "We will mount pressure on the government to roll back the same and avoid burdening farmers", he said. "The farmers are to join hands against conspiracy of the Modi government for burden of fertilizer prices. He charged the Modi government with suppressing farmers with failure laws, fertiliser prices and power meters. "Farmers should come together to fight the conspiracies of the Centre, Rao exhorted.