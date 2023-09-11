Sabitha Indra Reddy inaugurates new Panchayat Raj offices

Rangareddy:Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, along with MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy, inaugurated the newly sanctioned Executive Engineer Panchayat Raj office and Deputy Executive Engineer (Quality Control) offices in Ibrahimpatnam. This move is part of a larger reorganisation effort aimed at enhancing administrative efficiency and bringing government services closer to the people.

She emphasised that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision includes the establishment of new offices across the State to facilitate smoother governance. A total of 87 new offices have been set up, including Chief Engineer (CE) offices, circle offices, division offices, and sub-division offices. This significant expansion is driven by the need to support the growing Panchayat Raj activities, particularly through initiatives like Mission Bhagiratha and other community development programmes.

12 new circles, 11 divisions, and 60 sub-divisions have been made operational within just four days. The Minister also said that the CE office is established in Hyderabad, while circle offices are now located in Mancherial, Siddipet, Bhuvanagiri, Vikarabad, Peddapalli, Mahabubnagar, Wanaparthy, Suryapet, Nirmal, Hyderabad, Warangal, Mahabubabad. Divisional offices have been established in Gajwel, Tandur, Ibrahimpatnam, Hanumakonda, Bhupalpally, Devarakonda, and Kodada. Additionally, new offices will soon open in Karimnagar, Medchal, Khammam, and Nalgonda.