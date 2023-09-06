Sabitha presents State award to best teachers

Hyderabad: ‘Education should be imparted in such a way that it enables students to adapt to changes in accordance with the changing conditions’, stated P Sabitha Indra Reddy, Education Minister here on Tuesday. She was speaking on the occasion of Teacher Day at the State award to best teachers ceremony. Around 140 teachers from various government-run schools, colleges and universities were presented with the awards. Stating that the education sector was a top priority for the government, Reddy said large amounts of funds were being allocated to education every year. In the current financial year Rs 29,611 crore was allocated to the sector. The ‘Mana Ooru – Mana Badi’, a programme to revamp the government and local body schools, was being implemented in 26,065 schools in the State in three phases in three years at a cost of Rs 7,289 crore.

Home Minister Mahmood Ali, MLCs Surabhi Vani Devi, Raghotham Reddy, AVN Reddy, GrandhalayaSamstha chairman Ayachitham Sridhar, TSCHE chairman Prof. R Limbadri, School Education director A Sridevasena and vice chancellors of various universities were present.