‘Safe food, good health possible only when modernity is added to organic farming’

Hyderabad: The future of food security and nutritional security depends on the health of soil and plants, therefore, there is a need to modernise natural methods to protect plant health and thereby human health, said Dr Danda Rajireddy, Vice Chancellor of Sri Konda Lakshman Telangana Horticultural University (SKLTHU). He presided over an International Workshop on Plant Health and Food Safety jointly organised by Telangana Horticultural University in collaboration with Auburn University, Alabama, USA, and the Asian PGPR Society at the University campus on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that to increase the productivity of horticultural crops to meet the needs of the growing population, it is necessary to adopt organic methods and to shift towards sustainable agricultural methods by improving the results of modern research.

Delivering the keynote speech, Dr MS Reddy, Professor of Auburn University in Alabama, USA and Founder and Chairman of the Asian PGPR Society, said that the importance of safe food has increased worldwide and that although a lot of research is being done, there is a need to focus on the health of the crops, which is the most crucial and basic. He urged for intensified research towards methods such as regenerative horticulture, natural farming, organic farming, integrated agriculture, and the use of bio-fertilisers. He said on this occasion that the immunity of crops grown in India is very good. Dr MS Reddy said that there are many opportunities for product-based businesses in horticultural crops in the future. The international workshop will be useful for naturally improving the health of crops in Telangana, said Seenivasan, Director of International Programs of the University.

The Vice Chancellor of the University said that the Telangana Horticultural University and the Asian PGPR Society in America will soon jointly undertake joint research. He said that a memorandum of understanding was signed on this occasion.