Sanatan Dharma teaches to fight against injustice

Hyderabad: Stating that the world was looking to India, Swamy Abhishek Brahmachari said on Sunday that this was not the time for politics but to do service. Whoever opposes ‘Sanatan Dharma’ would be erased.

The Swamy said that Sanatan Dharma teaches respecting everyone and fighting against injustice and falsehood. Shri Vidya Koti Kumkum Archana Mahayagna began auspiciously under his guidance at Shri Subramanyam Swamy temple, Skandagiri Math, Secunderabad.

The mahayagna, which will be on during August 11–13, began with the worship of Lord Ganesha, Ambika, Varun Puja, Matrika Puja, Guru Paduka Puja, and Ganapati Sahasrarchana.

Swamy Brahmachari prayed to Mother Lalita for the country's progress and the establishment of peace in the world. He said that seeing the grand temple of Lord Rama in Ayodhya was a moment of pride for every Sanatani.

The mahayagna was attended by State BJP president and Union Minister for Coal, G Kishan Reddy, senior leader Muralidhar Rao, MP Konda Vishweshwar Reddy, former MLC and senior advocate N Ramchandra Rao, and many others. Telangana High Court judge Justice N Rajeshwar Rao also attended. People from Telangana and across the country participated. The distribution of prasad began in the morning.

Yuva Chetna national convener Rohit Kumar Singh said everyone needs to work together to make the country a world leader by 2047. He said that with the blessings of Mother Lalita and the hard work of people,

the country's glory will increase.

Others present included P Navin Rao, Sudhakar Sharma, Jaypal Singh Nayal, Rohit Choudhary, K Harinath, Krishnan Rajamani, and Saurabh Singh. To please Mother Lalita, bharat natyam, bhajans, and dandiya were also performed.