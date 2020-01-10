Sankranti: Steep hike in bus fares

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) and private bus operators have hiked the bus fares to various towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for Sankranti Festival.

As the customers book tickets a month prior Sankranti, the TSRTC this year blocked 70 per cent advance booking. "The slot will be opened days prior to the festival depending on the demand the price will be decided," says a RTC official.

Due to the blocking of advance booking, many passengers have to opt for private services even though they are allegedly charging double the regular amount. "When the RTC and trains prices have increased why we can't do it," says a private bus JAC member. TSRTC would be operating 4,940 special buses to clear the Sankranti rush starting from January 10 onwards.

The officials have decided to run special buses from different locations instead of operating from MGBS and JBS stations. 3,414 additional buses across the state while 1,526 buses for Andhra Pradesh.