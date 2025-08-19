Live
Santosh Kumar Verma takes charge as Hyderabad DRM
Hyderabad: The 1995-batch Indian Railways Stores Service officer, Santosh Kumar Verma, has taken charge as the new Divisional Railway Manager for the Hyderabad Division, South Central Railway. He was formerly serving as a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Government of India.
