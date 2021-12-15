Sardar Patel Nagar residents continue to battle dark streets

Hyderabad: The residents of Sardar Patel Nagar in Chandanagar are bugged by a host of civic issues including bad roads, overflowing sewage water and garbage being dumped on streets. Though they have been putting all their efforts to maintain the colony clean and green, failure of the civic authorities to provide basic civic amenities is causing lot of hardships to the residents.

Civic issues like malfunctioning of streetlights, dumping of garbage, shabby lanes, and absence of CCTV cameras are plaguing the locality.

Residents say that the streetlights in the colony are not functioning for the past two months. Though they have taken the issue to the notice of the officials concerned, locals are waiting for the solution to their problem as still the streets remain poorly lit during nights.

Sardar Patel Nagar Residents' Welfare Association president T Sankaraiah said that residents are finding it difficult to commute on colony roads, as the civic body decided to lay new roads and for this, they dug up the existing roads and left them in the same condition.

"Our colony lanes are filled with garbage and construction material, some locals do not follow the rules and litter the colony. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) should immediately take action against the people dumping garbage and also set up fencing near the points where wastage is continuously being dumped," said the colony president.

Srinivas Kumar, a resident demanded that the colony requires CCTV cameras. Some locals came together and contributed for the installation of cameras. He said that they need more contribution and help from the authorities for the safety of residents.

Apart from this overflowing of drainage is also a major issue in Sardar Patel Nagar. The colony has old sewage lines and it has been many years that the sewage pipelines have not been replaced with new ones.