Satellite digital education studio inaugurated

Hyderabad: Former IPS officer and Jai Bharat party president V V Lakshmi Narayana praised the initiative of using satellite technology to deliver lessons to students in rural and remote areas without the need for internet access. On Monday, he inaugurated a satellite digital education studio at Lakdi-Ka-Pul, set up jointly Meta Learn Inspire Private Limited powered by iLearn Engines under the auspices of Grameena Vidya Jyothi Bharat Private Limited.

Speaking on the occasion, he stated that though the internet has become a common tool, there are still many villages and remote areas without internet. He lauded the efforts of these organisations for stepping forward to use satellite technology to teach students in such areas, calling it a positive development. He also noted that there is no weapon greater than education and that it is admirable that they are moving forward with the noble aim of providing quality education. He expressed hope that this technology would be expanded to more states.

Dr Soma Sekhar, founder of Grameena Vidya Jyothi, mentioned that they are initially bringing this satellite digital education technology to budget schools in rural areas with the support of TRSMA and plan to expand it gradually. He explained that this education method does not require the internet, as students can learn lessons through TVs using satellite technology.