‘Save Telangana – Support BJP’ will be our mantra: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Union Minister and State BJP chief G Kishan Reddy said that the BJP will continue to fight for the resolution of people’s problems and work in the spirit of ‘Save Telangana – Support BJP’ in the days to come.

Addressing after joining the victory celebrations of the BJP teachers and graduate MLC candidates Malka Komuraiah and Anji Reddy winning here on Thursday, he dedicated the BJP candidates’ victory to Telangana society, sacrifices of Telangana martyrs, employees, teachers and graduates. Kishan Reddy said that the victory placed a greater responsibility on the BJP and it will hold the government accountable on public issues in the future.

He thanked the educated, intellectuals, graduates and people of Telangana on behalf of the BJP. He said that these results are dedicated to the teachers and society of Telangana. He said that BJP leaders and workers have worked with great dedication at the village level and achieved great results. As far as BJP is concerned, it is commendable that it has won two seats simultaneously. He said that 37 per cent of the people have supported BJP. He said that he feels that BJP is the alternative in Telangana. He thanked all those who supported BJP within a year of Congress coming to power.

Turning his ire on the Congress government in the state, he said, “Congress should introspect that the BJP winning is a referendum on its failures. The BRS and Congress have ruined the aspirations of the people of Telangana.

The Congress claims it will be in power for the next 10 years. However, people see the BJP as the only alternative which can fulfil their aspirations. The party is now becoming more institutionally strong. The BJP will deliver on its commitment to fight on public issues as a strong force in the state.”