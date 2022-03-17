SCB pauses new building bylaws, locals hit hard

Secunderabad: The implementation of new building bylaws is still at a standstill in Secunderabad Cantonment limits, causing severe hardship to locals. Locals alleged that getting the permission of building approval is a time-consuming process as SCB does not have a separate town planning wing.

Locals pointed out that increasing floor space index (FSI) from the existing 1.5 to 2.5 for the additional built-up area remains at a standstill and till date residents first have to get NOC from the airport then submit it at the SCB office, and then wait for the approval for months. Whereas in GHMC building approval is done in a timely manner.

A resident of SCB, S Ravinder said, "It takes almost two years for getting permission for building approval as this has to get approved at the board meeting. But board meeting is held once in a blue moon. There are also certain restrictions implied which include that even if the plot is at Buffer zone or not the owners should get NOC from the airport. For the past many years we have been requesting to implement new building bylaws in SCB and, as our pleas are not addressed, we feel that SCB should get merged with GHMC."

Ambala Srinivas, executive member of Cantonment Vikas Manch said, "Our NGO Vikas Manch has been fighting for the new implementation of building bylaws for the past many years. For the last five years, SCB officials are just planning to implement new building bylaws. In 2017, the bylaws were drafted and approved by the cantonment board but was on hold with the Ministry of Defence (MoD). It would be better if SCB implement the building bylaws which GHMC applies to its property owners by increasing permissible floors (beyond G+3).

FSI should not consider parking, cellar or balcony as built-up areas and commercial spaces in residential layouts." "Due to the absence of town planning wing in SCB, getting building approval permission has turned into a time-consuming process. We are vexed with complaining to concerned officials regarding the implementation of new building bylaws as they are only giving us false promises.

In GHMC limits a height certificate is not necessary to build a house and but in SCB there is a need for a height certificate. SCB is still following residency building laws," said Anil Rao, a local of SCB.