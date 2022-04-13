SCB residents complain of reduced water supply

Secunderabad: The inadequate supply of drinking water seems to be a common problem across the city during summer, and the Secunderabad Cantonment seems is no alien to this. The residents here are receiving drinking water once in four or five days, that too for half-an-hour with extremely low pressure. Apart from this, many areas, including Rasooplura, are receiving contaminated water.

"Slowly the drinking water crisis are resurfacing. We used to receive water once in three days, but now we are receiving water once in four or five days that too in insufficient quantities. Whenever we complain to officials concerned, they say that they have taken the issue to the notice of Water Board and would be solved at the earliest. But, nothing of such sort happened till now and we are forced to stand in long queues to fetching water from public taps that sometimes go dry even before we fill our pots," said S Ravinder, General Secretary of Vikas Manch.

"Not only we are receiving inadequate water, but for the past few days the quality of the water supplied to us is also very bad. We are receiving grey coloured water with some strange smell emanating from it. We have complained to the officials of the Water Board and the SCB, but till date, none has visited our place to collect the water samples for testing," said Ali Ahmed, a resident of Rasoolpura. "Whenever we complain to the officials regarding the water issue, they only give false promises. Every summer we face severe water crunch and no action plan has been prepared to address this issue," said Telukunta Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar Welfare Association, SCB Ward -5.

When asked about the drinking water issue, a senior officer from SCB said, "Due to some pipeline issues, locals are receiving water in less quantities and we are on the job to fix it as early as we can."