Scholarship scheme announced for girls from Hyderabad district

Hyderabad: Lila Poonawalla Foundation (LPF) marks year 2020 as 25 glorious years of educating and empowering academically clever but financially challenged girls through scholarships and skill building programmes. After the success LPF has had in Pune and Wardha, Amravati and Nagpur , this is the first time LPF will be starting its operations in Hyderabad district, Telangana.



LPF has transformed the lives of 9300+ girls and touched lives of 65,000+ of their family members by providing these girls merit-cum-need based scholarships for their education and skill building programmes. Started by Lila Poonawalla, Chairperson, LPF (recipient of the Padma Shri, 1989) and Firoz Poonawalla (Founder Trustee, LPF), LPF has multitudes of success stories where many of its scholarship awardees have achieved the ultimate pinnacle of success in their professional and personal lives.

"2020 is a milestone year for LPF. We have not only completed 25 years, but we are also making our presence felt outside of Maharashtra. For the first time, LPF will be awarding scholarships in the Hyderabad District. We hope to see girls coming forward and apply for the LPF Scholarships." said Lila Poonawalla, Chairperson, LPF.

LPF is inviting online scholarship applications from the candidates in Hyderabad district, who wish to pursue Undergraduate studies in Engineering, starting with the academic year 2020-2021. Scholarship Application Forms are now available for undergraduate studies on the following link https://www.lpfscholarship.com from Sep 1. Limited forms are available for downloads on first come first serve basis.