SCR Advisory on Ticket Cancellation & Refund Process for Canceled Trains

The South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a notice regarding the ticket cancellation and refund process for canceled trains. According to the Railway Refund Rules, if a train is fully canceled due to unavoidable situations like accidents, floods, protests, or rail blockages, passengers who booked tickets at a PRS counter must submit their reservation at any PRS counter within three days of the train’s scheduled departure.

Upon submission, passengers will receive a full refund of the fare without any cancellation charges.

For e-tickets, cancellations will be processed automatically, and the full refund will be credited to the passenger's bank account through IRCTC.

Passengers will be informed about changes to train services through various channels. SCR advises passengers to provide their correct mobile numbers when booking tickets for better communication.