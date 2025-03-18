Live
- New Zealand PM visits Akshardham temple, lauds Hindu community's contribution back home
- Botsa Satyanarayana greets Pawan Kalyan at assembly, inquires about health
- Majority of Indians long-term investors, volatility inherent feature of economic progress: NSE CEO
- Won’t spare anyone indulging in riots, attacks on police: Maha CM on Nagpur violence
- MP govt working to enhance religious tourism: Mohan Yadav
- Starlink’s Entry Into India: What You Need to Know
- Man, who broke into MP Aruna's house in Hyderabad, arrested
- Not right to carry on with wrong traditions: Sambhal ASP on 'Neja Mela' cancellation
- Bulgaria declares national day of mourning for North Macedonia's nightclub fire victims
- Rajasthan teacher suspended for controversial remarks on Holika Dahan
SCR Advisory on Ticket Cancellation & Refund Process for Canceled Trains
South Central Railway (SCR) has issued an advisory for passengers on the process of ticket cancellation and refund in case of train cancellations due to unavoidable circumstances such as accidents, floods, or protests.
The South Central Railway (SCR) has issued a notice regarding the ticket cancellation and refund process for canceled trains. According to the Railway Refund Rules, if a train is fully canceled due to unavoidable situations like accidents, floods, protests, or rail blockages, passengers who booked tickets at a PRS counter must submit their reservation at any PRS counter within three days of the train’s scheduled departure.
Upon submission, passengers will receive a full refund of the fare without any cancellation charges.
For e-tickets, cancellations will be processed automatically, and the full refund will be credited to the passenger's bank account through IRCTC.
Passengers will be informed about changes to train services through various channels. SCR advises passengers to provide their correct mobile numbers when booking tickets for better communication.