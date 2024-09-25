SCR changes train timings

Hyderabad: South Central Railways has planned to revise the timings of train no- 20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express at Chandrapur railway station.

Train no- 20102 (Secunderabad-Nagpur) Vande Bharat Express’ existing timing is an arrival in Chandrapur at 5:33 pm and departure at 5:35 pm. From October 3, it will arrive in Chandrapur at 5:43 pm and depart at 5:45 pm.