SCR conducts month-long intensive drive

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) officials booked seven cases against persons carrying inflammable articles including firecrackers in trains and 219 cases against those found smoking on railway premises during a month-long special drive.

According to SCR officials, SCR has undertaken several awareness programmes in order to avoid the carriage of inflammable articles on railway premises. These steps were taken well in advance before the Diwali season to create awareness among the rail users. In addition, SCR has conducted a month-long intensive drive from October 18 to November 16 in which both awareness programmes were conducted as well and checks were conducted to penalise the violators.

The railway officials said they had cautioned rail users in advance not to carry firecrackers or any other explosive or inflammable articles such as firecrackers, gas cylinders, petrol, and fuel. As part of the awareness programs, extensive publicity has been given in various media, and regular announcements have been made at railway stations to sensitise passengers.