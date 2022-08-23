SCR conducts review meet on safety & performance

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a review meeting on the safety and performance of the zone on Monday at Rail Nilayam, Secunderabad. Divisional Railway Managers of all six divisions Vijayawada, Guntakal, Guntur, Secunderabad, Hyderabad and Nanded participated in the meeting through video conference.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-Charge), emphasised on focused adherence of monsoon precautions to ensure smooth running of trains during heavy rains. He also reviewed the status of various safety drives undertaken by the zone and instructed the officials to further enhance the supervision by conducting frequent field inspections to ensure compliance of worksite safety requirements without fail.

According to SCR officials, review meeting was also held on raising the permissible speed of train operations to 110 kmph on the new lines commissioned in the last five years and examined the progress on these identified routes. Arun also reviewed the implementation of National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines at Railway stations and Goods sheds across the zone. He also advised the officials to ensure strict compliance of action plans for energy conservation and water management at Railway establishments.