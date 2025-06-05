Live
SCR GM inaugurates spl ward for staff at Central Hospital
Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, inaugurated Dhanvantari, a supervisor special ward at Central Hospital, Lallaguda, on Wednesday.
Hyderabad: Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, inaugurated Dhanvantari, a supervisor special ward at Central Hospital, Lallaguda, on Wednesday.
According to SCR officials, Dhanvantari special ward caters to all supervisory staff of South Central Railway and their family members with individual rooms, an attendant cot, central oxygen supply, suction facilities, electrically operated cots, ACs, attached wash rooms, lift facility, ramp facility and 24-hour nursing care.
Arun Kumar Jain said the facilities will provide a better experience for staff while undergoing treatment.
