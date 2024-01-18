Live
- Cultivation area under Rabi shrank, says BRS
- BRS to hold meeting with MLCs today
- MLC BY-polls: AICC chooses Mahesh Goud & Balmoor Venkat
- Implement farm loan waiver, BJP Kisan Morcha tells govt
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam slashes, check the rates on 18 January, 2024
- Vijayawada: Gold, cash worth Rs 2 crore seized
- Former Bodhan MLA named as accused in son’s accident case
- Kishan Reddy takes part in Swachh Abhiyan at temple
- GMR unveils Yoddhas gym
- AP & TS NCC team shines at R-Day Horse Show Competition-2024
Just In
SCR holds review meeting on safety of train operations
Highlights
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Wednesday.During the...
Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Wednesday.
During the meeting, the primary focus was on the safe running of the trains, and Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, was instructed to continuously conduct safety drives and surprise inspections to ensure alertness and avoid unsafe incidents.
Regular counselling to the staff, like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and staff who are involved in the working of train operations, should also be conducted. Later, senior officers, along with the general manager, SCR, held a detailed review meeting on ongoing works pertaining to track renewals and newly commissioned sections.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS