SCR holds review meeting on safety of train operations

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) held a detailed review meeting on the safety of train operations across the zone on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the primary focus was on the safe running of the trains, and Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager, South Central Railway, was instructed to continuously conduct safety drives and surprise inspections to ensure alertness and avoid unsafe incidents.

Regular counselling to the staff, like loco pilots, assistant loco pilots, and staff who are involved in the working of train operations, should also be conducted. Later, senior officers, along with the general manager, SCR, held a detailed review meeting on ongoing works pertaining to track renewals and newly commissioned sections.

