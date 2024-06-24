SCR inspects express trains at Secunderabad railway station

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) conducted a detailed inspection of the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express and Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express at Secunderabad railway station.

According to SCR officials, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, along with senior officials, commenced the inspection at Secunderabad railway station on Saturday. During the inspection, he reviewed the available passenger amenities and inspected the circulating area. Further, Arun Kumar Jain conducted a thorough inspection of the Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma Express and examined the sleeper class coaches. During the inspection, he observed the cleanliness of the coach and reviewed the working condition of lights, fans, and water facilities.

Later, he also examined the pantry car coach, reviewing safety precautions and the quality of food items. Following this, the general manager inspected the Secunderabad-Bhubaneswar Visakha Express, examining both the AC and sleeper class coaches on the train.