SCR inspects Kazipet section of Sec’bad division
Hyderabad: The South-Central Railway (SCR) undertook an inspection of the Kazipet section of the Secunderabad division on Wednesday. According to SCR officials, Arun Kumar Jain, general manager, SCR, carried out a rear window inspection from Secunderabad to Kazipet section, wherein he examined the safety aspects pertaining to the maintenance of tracks, bridges, and signalling systems.

Later, the polyclinic at the railway hospital in Kazipet was inaugurated. A detailed inspection of Kazipet railway station was carried out, including the passenger amenities, circulating area, and the ongoing waiting hall extension works at the station, said a senior officer, SCR.

