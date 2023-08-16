SCR to cancel few trains services

Hyderabad:Due to Pre Non-Interlocking / Non-Interlocking works between Bhubaneswar – Macheswar & Haridaspur – Dhanmandal stations for commissioning of 3rd line in Khurda Road Division of East Coast Railway, the few trains will be cancelled or partially cancelled.

Train no:07166(Cuttack - Hyderabad),Train no : 07165(Hyderabad -Cuttack), and services are cancelled on August 22,Train no:12514(Guwahati-Secunderabad,Train no:12513(Secunderabad-Guwahati), and these services are Cancelled from August 17 to August 22, Train no-22849:Shalimar-Secunderabad),Train no:22850:(Secunderabad-Shalimar) and services are cancelled on August 23.