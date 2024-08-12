SCR to divert a few trains

Hyderabad: Due to a traffic block on the Kondrapole-Vishnupuram of Guntur division, South Central Railway (SCR) has planned to divert and reschedule a few trains.

Train no 07221 (Secunderabad-Santragachi) services are diverted via Kazipet-Warangal-Vijayawada, and stoppages will be skipped at Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Piduguralla, Sattenapalli, Guntur and it will effective from August 13. Train no 17230 (Secunderabad-Trivandrum), services are rescheduled by 75 minutes, and it will be effective from August 12, 13, and 14.