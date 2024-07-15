Live
- Gold rates in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2024
- Gold rates in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 15 July, 2024
- Nifty in uncharted territory
- OI bases widening across the board
- Bull phase likely to sustain amid FII inflows
- One inch from a potential civil war
- Anivara Asthanam at Tirumala tomorrow
- Telangana Bonalu presented to Goddess Kanaka Durga
- AP Govt to talk to NGOs on pending issues
- Strengthening Khadi industry in India
Just In
SCR to run special trains
In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run a few weekly special trains between Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad – Muzaffarpur.
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run a few weekly special trains between Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad – Muzaffarpur.
Train no 05293 (Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad) will depart from Muzzaffarpur at 10:45 am and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:50 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is from July 16 to September 24.
Train no 05294 (Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur) will depart from Secunderabad at 3:55 am and arrive in Muzzaffarpur at 4:30 pm The date of the journey is from July 18 to September 26. En route, these special trains will stop at Hajipur, Patlipitra, Danapur, Buxar, Pt DD Upadhyaya, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Kazipet stations in both directions.
These special trains consist of AC first-class, AC II-tier, AC III-tier, and AC III-tier economy-class coaches.