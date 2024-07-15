SCR to run special trains

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run a few weekly special trains between Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad – Muzaffarpur.

Train no 05293 (Muzaffarpur – Secunderabad) will depart from Muzzaffarpur at 10:45 am and arrive in Secunderabad at 11:50 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is from July 16 to September 24.

Train no 05294 (Secunderabad-Muzaffarpur) will depart from Secunderabad at 3:55 am and arrive in Muzzaffarpur at 4:30 pm The date of the journey is from July 18 to September 26. En route, these special trains will stop at Hajipur, Patlipitra, Danapur, Buxar, Pt DD Upadhyaya, Prayagraj Chheoki, Satna, Katni, Jabalpur, Itarsi, Nagpur, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Bellampalli, Ramagundam, Peddapalli, and Kazipet stations in both directions.

These special trains consist of AC first-class, AC II-tier, AC III-tier, and AC III-tier economy-class coaches.