Live
- NMC fiat on generic drugs: Centre is talking to stakeholders says IMA chief
- BRS-MIM truck forces pink party to withhold nominee
- Temples below Rs 5 Lakh income to be handed over to trustees/Archakas says Kottu Satyanarayana
- In yet another pilgrim-friendly move, TTD launches BBMS
- Daggubati Purandeswari expresses joy over landing of Chandrayan 3, urges all the witness historic event
- DK Aruna exposes Kavitha’s fake protest over women’s quota
- Fueling India's Success: Trust, Tech, Talent, and Culture's Role in Growth
- Employees’ problems taken to notice of CS: APNGOs chief
- Don’t want to vote for BJP, select NOTA, says Arvind Dharmapuri
- CM Jagan to virtually lay stone for green energy projects today
Just In
SCR to run special trains between Kakinada Town-Lingampally
In order to clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kakinada Town – Lingampally – Kakinada Town
Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kakinada Town – Lingampally – Kakinada Town. Train no 07439(Kakinada Town – Lingamapally) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.10 pm and arrive at Lingampally at 9.15 am from September 1 to September 13.
Train no 0740(Lingampally - Kakinada Town) will depart from Lingamapally at 6.25 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7.10 am from September 2 to September 14. These trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada Junction, Vijayawada Junction, Guntur Junction, Sattenapalli, Puduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both directions. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.