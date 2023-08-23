SCR to run special trains between Kakinada Town-Lingampally

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between Kakinada Town – Lingampally – Kakinada Town. Train no 07439(Kakinada Town – Lingamapally) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9.10 pm and arrive at Lingampally at 9.15 am from September 1 to September 13.

Train no 0740(Lingampally - Kakinada Town) will depart from Lingamapally at 6.25 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 7.10 am from September 2 to September 14. These trains will stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada Junction, Vijayawada Junction, Guntur Junction, Sattenapalli, Puduguralla, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda and Secunderabad stations in both directions. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper class, and general second-class coaches.