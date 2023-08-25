SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad, Velankanni stations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush during Velankanni Festival, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between Secunderabad-Velankanni-Secunderabad.

♦Train no 07125 (Secunderabad – Velankanni) will depart on September 4 from Secunderabad at 8:40 am and arrive at Velankanni at 8:30 am.

♦ Train no 07126 (Velankanni – Secunderabad) will depart on September 6 from Velankanni at 12:30 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 12:30 pm.

♦ Train no 07126 (Secunderabad –Velankanni) will depart from Secunderabad at 8:40 am and arrive at Velankanni at 8:30 am on the next day and date of the journey is on September 8 and September 6.

♦ Train no 07126 (Velankanni–Secunderabad) will depart on September 6 from Velankanni at 1:20 am and arrive at Secunderabad at 1:30 pm.

These special trains will stop at Nalgonda, Miryalguda, Nadikudi, Sattenapalli, Guntur, Tenali, Bapatla, Chirala, Ongole, Kavali, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Vellore Cantt., Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Cuddalore Port, Chidambaram, Sirkazhi, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Nagapattinam stations in both the directions.