SCR to run special trains between various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between Hyderabad–Tirupati and Hyderabad–Nagarsol.

Train no- 07120(Hyderabad–Tirupati) will depart from Hyderabad at 6.15 pm and will arrive at Tirupati at 8.45 pm and date of journey is on September 16. Train no- 07121(Tirupati–Hyderabad) will depart from Tirupati at 5.15 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 7.40 pm and date of journey is on September 17. These special trains will stop at Begumpet, Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Tandur, Raichur, Mantralayam Road, Guntakal, Tadipatri, Yerraguntla, Kadapa and Renigunta stations in both the directions.

Train no- 07089(Hyderabad–Nagarsol) will depart from Hyderabad at 7 pm and will arrive at Nagarsol at 9.25 pm and date of journey is on September 14. Train no -07090(Nagarsol–Hyderabad) will depart from Nagarsol at 10 pm and will arrive at Hyderabad at 1 pm and date of journey is on September 15.

These special trains stop at Lingampalli, Vikarabad, Zaheerabad, Bidar, Bhalki, Udgir, Latur Road , Parli, Gangakher, Parbhani, Selu, Partur, Jalna and Aurangabad stations in both the directions. All these special trains will consist of 2AC, 3AC, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.