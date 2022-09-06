SCR's bid to strengthen freight loading yields good results

Hyderabad: In a bid to strengthen its freight basket by enhancing infrastructure and other essential facilities at Goods terminals, the South Central Railway has achieved yet another major milestone in its efforts.

The loading of Iron ore which was commenced only on June 25, at Manikgarh Station in Secunderabad division achieved loading of 100 rakes within the short period of 73 days. More than four lakh tonnes of iron ore has been transported till date from this station, fetching around Rs 69 crore revenue.

The extensive marketing efforts undertaken by the Business Development Unit of Secunderabad division has led to the proposal for loading Iron ore from this station from interested freight customers. Immediately, the divisional team took up the task of providing necessary infrastructure facilities at this station on war footing. For this purpose, a new goods shed was constructed along with proper earthwork and a loading platform was constructed. Track modifications were done so as to handle the full rake-the earlier shunting neck was extended by 750 meters and other associated works completed. A loading platform was constructed to assist smooth loading operations. All these works were completed within 30 days from the time of receipt of the proposal by the division which led to the commencement of iron ore loading from the station on June 25.

Since then, the freight loading has been carried out despite of the most challenging conditions that prevailed during August due to heavy rains.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), SCR complimented the Secunderabad Division team for developing Manikgarh goods shed within short period of time as a full-fledged goods shed.

He expressed confidence that the freight loading at Manikgarh station will increase in the near future taking into account the favourable conditions prevailing for the freight customers and the initiative shown by the divisional team to facilitate our freight customers.