SCR's first ever Vistadome service receives overwhelming response

Hyderabad: The Vistadome coach service introduced by the South Central Railway (SCR) for Secunderabad-Pune (Shatabdi Express) trains has been receiving an overwhelming response from the people

The SCR introduced the Vistadome service on August 10 aimed at attracting more number of passengers.

This is also the first time that Vistadome dome coach has been introduced on any train over SCR. During the first few days of its introduction, the train witnessed overwhelming response with an average occupation of 63 per cent.

The timings for Secunderabad-Pune Shatabdi Express (no 12026) will leave Secunderabad at 2.45 pm (except Tuesday) and arrive Pune at 11.10 pm on the same day.

In return direction, Pune-Secunderabad Shatabdi Express (no 12025) will depart Pune at 6 am (except Tuesday) and arrive Secunderabad at 2.20 pm on the same day. These trains will halt at Begumpet, Vikarabad, Tandur, Wadi, Kalaburgi and Solapur railway stations in both the directions. Fares for Secunderabad to Pune in Vistadome Coach is Rs 2,110, Executive Chair Car Rs 1,935 with optional additional catering charges of Rs 385 while booking. Fare for AC Chair Car is on dynamic fare basis starting with Rs 905 with optional additional catering charges of Rs 275 while booking.