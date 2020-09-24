SEC sets the ball rolling for GHMC polls

Hyderabad: State Election Commission on Wednesday started a series of meetings with the zonal commissioners of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on the pre-election activities.



The State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi inaugurated the meeting on Wednesday. The SEC would be organising one meeting per one zone every day till September 30. The Commissioners and two efficient computer professionals from each Circle on pre-election activities involved in the election process and detailed training to acquaint with the software applications in the "Te-Poll" application. The training would be on preparation and publication of the electoral rolls, randomisation of polling personnel and counting personnel and automation of election process from filing of nominations to declaration of results.

The first elections to GHMC after formation of Telangana State were held in the month of February, 2016. Its five years term will expire on February 10, 2021.