Sec’bad Cantonment-GHMC merger put on backburner?

Hyderabad: The merger of civilian areas of Secunderabad Cantonment with GHMC is likely to be delayed further as the process seems to be moving at a snail’s pace since the last two years, with lack of proper coordination from concerned officials, which has delayed the process, alleged the residents. In that regard, once again, a few residents’ welfare associations urged the state government and Secunderabad Cantonment Board to form a six-member committee to take this process further.

According to the sources, after the announcement by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) on the excision of civilian areas from the limits of Secunderabad Cantonment, integrating them into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation in the 2023, two meetings were held, one in July and another in December 2024 that involved the Director General of Defence Estates, Military Authorities and also State Chief Secretary of all 55 Cantonments across India. But nothing proceeded further and the final report is yet to be released regarding how much land will be handed over GHMC. Also, recently, the Ministry of Defence (Mod) extended the term of the ward member by issuing a gazette notification for 55 Cantonment boards including Secunderabad Cantonment Board that allows the SCB to operate without holding elections for an additional year. The board's elected body term expired in 2021, and after, the board's term was extended every six months. This clearly states that there would be a further delay in excision of civilian areas.

This slow process raised confusion among resident and they have urged for forming a committee so that the merger can get place immediately, as residents are suffering from several problems, including a lack of proper budget, manpower, infrastructure, and basic amenities will be solved after the merger, highlighted a few residents.

Sanki Ravinder Babu, General Secretary of Cantonment Vikas Manch, who has been fighting for merger, said, “For the past two years, the process of excision of civilian areas from the limits of Secunderabad Cantonment has been proceeding very slow is due to lack of coordination between Secunderabad Cantonment Board, Local Military Authorities and State Government. Residents are suffering, as for each and every issue we need to report to the Board. It would be better if the concerned officials come with proper clarity on the merger of the civilian

areas.”