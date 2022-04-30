Second phase of mandatory gold hallmarking from June 1

Hyderabad: After the successful implementation of mandatory hallmarking by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) in 256 districts across the country from June 23, 2021, wherein more than three lakh gold articles are hallmarked with HUID every day, it has been notified by the government to implement the second phase of mandatory hallmarking from June 1 vide Hallmarking of Gold Jewellery and Gold Artefacts (Amendment) Order, 2022, dated April 4.

The second phase of the mandatory hallmarking will cover additional three carats of gold jewellery/artefacts, 20,23 and 24 carats, as mentioned in the Indian Standard IS 1417 and 32 new districts under the mandatory hallmarking regime wherein an AHC has been set up post implementation of the first phase of the mandatory hallmarking order. The list of districts is available on the BIS website, www.bis.gov.in.

The BIS has made a provision to allow a common consumer to get the purity of their un-hallmarked gold jewellery tested at any of the BIS recognised assaying and hallmarking centres (AHC). The AHC will undertake testing of gold jewellery from common consumers on priority and provide a test report to them.

The test report issued to consumers will assure purity of the jewellery and will also be useful if consumers wish to sell jewellery lying with them.

The charge for testing of gold jewellery up to 4 articles is Rs 200. For five or more articles, the charge is Rs 45 per article. The detailed guidelines on testing of gold jewellery of consumers and the list of recognised assaying and hallmarking centres can be accessed through the home page of www.bis.gov.in.

The authenticity and purity of the hallmarked gold jewellery items with HUID number, purchased by a consumer, can also be verified by using 'verify HUID' in BIS CARE app which can be downloaded from play store.