Live
- Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
Secunderabad: Air Chief addresses 47th HACC officers at CAW
Highlights
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), addressed officers of the 47th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) at the College of Air Warfare, here, on Friday.
Secunderabad: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), addressed officers of the 47th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) at the College of Air Warfare, here, on Friday.
The CAS covered diverse global and national issues and emphasised the need for joint warfighting capabilities to face tomorrow'snational issues challenges. He advised the future commanders to stay abreast of developments around the world.
The visit of the Air Chief Marshal served as a useful forum for all participants for educative interaction, and gaining a fresh insight into issues of geopolitical and military significance.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS