Secunderabad: Air Chief addresses 47th HACC officers at CAW

Secunderabad: Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), addressed officers of the 47th Higher Air Command Course (HACC) at the College of Air Warfare, here, on Friday.

The CAS covered diverse global and national issues and emphasised the need for joint warfighting capabilities to face tomorrow'snational issues challenges. He advised the future commanders to stay abreast of developments around the world.

The visit of the Air Chief Marshal served as a useful forum for all participants for educative interaction, and gaining a fresh insight into issues of geopolitical and military significance.