Secunderabad: Brave woman springs into action, saves lives

Secunderabad: In a brave act, a woman passenger broke the windowpanes of the East Coast Express on Friday when she noticed protestors setting fire to her AC compartment. She jumped from the window and also saved her family members.

Speaking to The Hans India, Subashree Narayanan, said, "Our train was just to depart from the station. Suddenly we heard noises on the platform. I saw smoke emanating from a coach. All started panicking and running to save their lives. Many started breaking the windowpanes. Seeing everyone I broke the window glass. While breaking the glass, a small piece pierced my eye. I also got hurt in finger. But I wanted to save my family."

She said then we jumped off the train. I, along with my husband and two kids, was going to Bhubaneswar. We came to visit Hyderabad; were returning to our hometown. I did not know that God has planned something different for us. I informed officials but they only asked us to wait outside. No officials came to offer help.