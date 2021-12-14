Secunderabad Cantonment Board residents want Entomology wing to contain mosquito menace

Secunderabad: The residents of Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) are peeved over the absence of an Entomology wing in the Board to contain mosquito and other vector menace in SCB limits. With no dedicated team for fogging and spraying of anti-larval chemicals, they said the problem of mosquito menace has increased manifold. They also complained of surge in dengue cases in the cantonment area.



"In GHMC limits, the entomology wing of the civic body takes up fogging operations. But when it comes to SCB, it lacks one. Also, it does not have a centralised mechanism to receive calls and pass on information to the officials concerned so that they can respond with the necessary tools and equipment. Whenever we complain to SCB officials, they send a few workers who visit the areas and take up works," complained T Satish Gupta, president of Vasavi Nagar.

"Garbage piles and neglected Trimulgherry Lake are contributing to mosquito menace in our areas. We are vexed up with requesting the officials concerned to take up anti-larval measures and also steps to remove stagnated water. It would be better if SCB has a dedicated team for managing these problems," said Venkata Ramana, a resident of Ward 7 of SCB.

"Almost in all the areas in SCB, the dustbins are partially cleaned and most of the bins are located close to colonies where there is an alarming rise in mosquito population. Of late, many dengue cases were reported from our ward. SCB does not have a proper department to carry out fogging operation due to which locals here are left to suffer," said Shravan, another resident of SCB.