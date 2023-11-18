Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela held road show at Regimental Bazar

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate from Congress Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Regimental bazar, bank colony ward 4, laxmi nagar, adya nagar and shivagi nagar and extended support to the people hearing their problems.

She said all the problems will be resolved after Congress party forms the government with six guarantees.

