  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela held road show at Regimental Bazar

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela held road show at Regimental Bazar
x
Highlights

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate from Congress Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Regimental bazar, bank colony ward 4, laxmi nagar, adya nagar and shivagi nagar and extended support to the people hearing their problems.

Secunderabad Cantonment constituency MLA candidate from Congress Venela conducted a road show as part of election campaign in Regimental bazar, bank colony ward 4, laxmi nagar, adya nagar and shivagi nagar and extended support to the people hearing their problems.

She said all the problems will be resolved after Congress party forms the government with six guarantees.

Secunderabad Cantonment Congress candidate Venela held road show at Regimental Bazar

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X