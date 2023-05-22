Secunderabad: MDNIY is hosting a grand Yoga Mahotsav at Parade Grounds

Hyderabad: To mark the 25-day countdown to International Day of Yoga 2023, the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, is hosting a grand Yoga Mahotsav at Parade Ground, Secunderabad. The event will take place on May 27th, at 5.30 AM.

Union Minister for Tourism G Kishan Reddy said that in the run-up to the International day of Yoga on 21st June, various events are being organised to encourage citizens to not only adopt Yoga in their personal life, but also to showcase to the world the rich heritage of Yoga of our country.

He said at the initiative of Hon'ble Prime Minister, a significant milestone was achieved in 2014 when the United Nations General Assembly declared June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. Shri Kishan Reddy called the practice of Yoga as the biggest public health programme ever undertaken