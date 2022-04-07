  • Menu
Secunderabad: Minister Ch Malla Reddy launches work of 3 bridges

Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for re-modeling, strengthening and widening of existing damaged culvert in ward no 6 (Nacharam) at Karthikeyanagar in Kapra GHMC circle

Secunderabad: Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy on Wednesday laid the foundation for re-modeling, strengthening and widening of existing damaged culvert in ward no 6 (Nacharam) at Karthikeyanagar in Kapra GHMC circle.

The work costs Rs 94 lakh. Uppal MLA Bethi Subash Reddy, local corporator Shanthi Saizen Shekar, besides TRS leaders were present.

The minister also launched work of new bridges over nala at Ambedkarnagar and New Ambedkarnagar being taken up at a cost of Rs 74 lakh and Rs 73 lakh respectively. He inaugurated the Lalbahadur Shastri Social Welfare Bhavan at Errakunta, built at a cost of Rs 65 lakh.

